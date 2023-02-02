Who’s in charge in the 118th Congress?
Who’s in charge in the 118th Congress?

The new Republican House majority is off to a shaky start. We’ll unpack the drama over committee assignments, the debt ceiling fight and a House speaker who has a very precarious hold on power.

Thursday, February 2, 2023
Who’s in charge in the 118th Congress?
Loading...
Who’s in charge in the 118th Congress?House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks with the press at the White House on Wednesday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)

The 118th Congress started with a long and contentious vote for House speaker. After 15 rounds of voting, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) won that fight, but he’s still struggling to seize control of an unruly party with a slim House majority. 


McCarthy is now negotiating committee assignments with input from a small but vocal far-right contingent. And he’s reeling from controversy surrounding a freshman member of the House, George Santos (R-N.Y.).


On top of all that, Democrats and Republicans are in a fight over the debt limit, with no easy path forward.


Reporter Leigh Ann Caldwell joins us to walk us through this chaotic Congress.

Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Apple PodcastApple Podcasts
SpotifySpotify
Google PodcastsGoogle Podcasts
Amazon MusicAmazon Music
StitcherStitcher
RSSRSS
Get episode via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Amazon Echo

Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"

Google Home

Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

Who’s in charge in the 118th Congress?
Who’s in charge in the 118th Congress?

The new Republican House majority is off to a shaky start. We’ll unpack the drama over committee assignments, the debt ceiling fight and a House speaker who has a very precarious hold on power.

Thursday, February 2, 2023
Who’s in charge in the 118th Congress?
Loading...
Who’s in charge in the 118th Congress?House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks with the press at the White House on Wednesday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)

The 118th Congress started with a long and contentious vote for House speaker. After 15 rounds of voting, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) won that fight, but he’s still struggling to seize control of an unruly party with a slim House majority. 


McCarthy is now negotiating committee assignments with input from a small but vocal far-right contingent. And he’s reeling from controversy surrounding a freshman member of the House, George Santos (R-N.Y.).


On top of all that, Democrats and Republicans are in a fight over the debt limit, with no easy path forward.


Reporter Leigh Ann Caldwell joins us to walk us through this chaotic Congress.

Previous Episode
The FDA is ready for gay and bisexual men to donate blood

After years of protest, the FDA is easing the blood donation ban for gay and bisexual men. Today on the show, what this means for LGBT rights and the nation’s blood supply.

Wednesday, February 1, 2023
The FDA is ready for gay and bisexual men to donate blood
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
El pódcast en español de The Washington Post.
An investigation into no-knock warrants in the American justice system — and what happens when accountability is flawed at every level.
End of carousel