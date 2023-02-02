Who’s in charge in the 118th Congress?

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks with the press at the White House on Wednesday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)

The 118th Congress started with a long and contentious vote for House speaker. After 15 rounds of voting, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) won that fight, but he’s still struggling to seize control of an unruly party with a slim House majority.





McCarthy is now negotiating committee assignments with input from a small but vocal far-right contingent. And he’s reeling from controversy surrounding a freshman member of the House, George Santos (R-N.Y.).





On top of all that, Democrats and Republicans are in a fight over the debt limit, with no easy path forward.





Reporter Leigh Ann Caldwell joins us to walk us through this chaotic Congress.