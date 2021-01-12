Who’s in charge of the GOP?

A widening rift in the Republican Party. What FBI officials knew about the siege of the Capitol, and when they knew it. And, why the February Vogue cover of Kamala Harris is causing a stir.
Who’s in charge of the GOP?
People gather at the base of the Capitol on Tuesday, calling on Congress to impeach and remove President Donald Trump. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for MoveOn)
Political reporter Michael Scherer explains how the Capitol riot is escalating a fight for the soul of the Republican Party, with pro-Trump conspiracy theorists on one side and the party establishment on the other. 

The Washington Post has learned that a day before rioters stormed Congress, an FBI report warned of “war” at the Capitol. That information contradicts a senior official’s declaration that the bureau had no intelligence indicating anyone at last week’s rally planned to do harm. National security reporter Matt Zapotosky lays out what we know about why law enforcement didn’t do more with the information. 

The nation’s first female vice president-elect has been photographed for the cover of February’s Vogue magazine, and a vocal chorus on social media is displeased with the images. The Post’s senior critic-at-large, Robin Givhan, explains why. 
