Who’s who in the Trump documents case

Former president Donald Trump speaks with people at the Versailles Restaurant Cuban Cuisine after his court appearance in Miami. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to federal charges that he broke the law dozens of times by keeping and hiding top-secret documents in his Florida home — the first hearing in a historic court case that could alter the country’s political and legal landscape.





Today we have a who’s who of the case — from Trump’s valet and co-defendant Walt Nauta to the Trump-appointed judge, Aileen Cannon, who will play a pivotal role in the trial.