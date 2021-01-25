Whose Senate is it anyway?

Then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and then-Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Jan. 6. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
When President Biden took office last week, he promised sweeping, bipartisan legislation to solve the pandemic, fix the economy and overhaul immigration. Just days later, the Senate ground to a halt, its members unable to agree on even the rules for how the evenly divided body should operate. Reporter Mike DeBonis unpacks the standstill.
At the start of the pandemic, grocery workers were lauded by their companies and customers for their essential work. Some leveraged that support into hazard pay. Some successfully pushed for mask enforcement in their stores. Almost a year later, they’re still on the front lines every day – but appreciation for their sacrifice has waned. Photographer May-Ying Lam reports on the plight of these essential workers.
France has had a particularly slow vaccine rollout, especially compared with its European neighbors like Germany. Foreign affairs reporter Rick Noack explains the delays facing one of the world’s most vaccine-skeptical countries.
Previous Episode
How President Biden plans to combat the pandemic in his first 100 days. Where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention went wrong with testing, and what it cost us. And what the U.K. coronavirus variant means for you.
Friday, January 22, 2021