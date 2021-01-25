Whose Senate is it anyway?

A standoff in the Senate. How essential grocery workers are faring almost a year into the coronavirus pandemic. And, why vaccine rollout has been so slow in France.
Whose Senate is it anyway?
Then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and then-Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Jan. 6. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
When President Biden took office last week, he promised sweeping, bipartisan legislation to solve the pandemic, fix the economy and overhaul immigration. Just days later, the Senate ground to a halt, its members unable to agree on even the rules for how the evenly divided body should operate. Reporter Mike DeBonis unpacks the standstill

At the start of the pandemic, grocery workers were lauded by their companies and customers for their essential work. Some leveraged that support into hazard pay. Some successfully pushed for mask enforcement in their stores. Almost a year later, they’re still on the front lines every day – but appreciation for their sacrifice has waned. Photographer May-Ying Lam reports on the plight of these essential workers

France has had a particularly slow vaccine rollout, especially compared with its European neighbors like Germany. Foreign affairs reporter Rick Noack explains the delays facing one of the world’s most vaccine-skeptical countries
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

Whose Senate is it anyway?

A standoff in the Senate. How essential grocery workers are faring almost a year into the coronavirus pandemic. And, why vaccine rollout has been so slow in France.
Whose Senate is it anyway?
Then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and then-Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Jan. 6. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
When President Biden took office last week, he promised sweeping, bipartisan legislation to solve the pandemic, fix the economy and overhaul immigration. Just days later, the Senate ground to a halt, its members unable to agree on even the rules for how the evenly divided body should operate. Reporter Mike DeBonis unpacks the standstill

At the start of the pandemic, grocery workers were lauded by their companies and customers for their essential work. Some leveraged that support into hazard pay. Some successfully pushed for mask enforcement in their stores. Almost a year later, they’re still on the front lines every day – but appreciation for their sacrifice has waned. Photographer May-Ying Lam reports on the plight of these essential workers

France has had a particularly slow vaccine rollout, especially compared with its European neighbors like Germany. Foreign affairs reporter Rick Noack explains the delays facing one of the world’s most vaccine-skeptical countries
Previous Episode
400,000 people are dead. Can Biden change course?
How President Biden plans to combat the pandemic in his first 100 days. Where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention went wrong with testing, and what it cost us. And what the U.K. coronavirus variant means for you.
Friday, January 22, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Letters From War Series Cover Image
Hundreds of letters, written between brothers fighting in the Pacific during World War II. This is their remarkable story.