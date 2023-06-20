Why a once-banned world leader is getting a state dinner
Why a once-banned world leader is getting a state dinner

This week, President Biden will honor Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a state dinner. Today on “Post Reports,” New Delhi bureau chief Gerry Shih explains why Biden is rolling out the red carpet for the controversial world leader.

Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Why a once-banned world leader is getting a state dinner
Why a once-banned world leader is getting a state dinnerIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters as he arrives at a hotel in New York City. (Reuters/Mike Segar)

President Biden will welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House this week with a lavish state dinner, a reception that is rarely offered to world leaders. And especially not to leaders like Modi, who was once denied a visa to the United States because of his human rights record. 


Today, India is seen as a key global partner for the United States, especially as a counterweight against China. But as Gerry Shih explains, Modi’s visit also comes at a time when India, under Modi’s leadership, is sliding into authoritarianism.

