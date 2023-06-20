Why a once-banned world leader is getting a state dinner

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters as he arrives at a hotel in New York City. (Reuters/Mike Segar)

President Biden will welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House this week with a lavish state dinner, a reception that is rarely offered to world leaders. And especially not to leaders like Modi, who was once denied a visa to the United States because of his human rights record.





Today, India is seen as a key global partner for the United States, especially as a counterweight against China. But as Gerry Shih explains, Modi’s visit also comes at a time when India, under Modi’s leadership, is sliding into authoritarianism.