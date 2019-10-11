Why a suburb's integrated schools are still failing black students

Laura Meckler goes back to her hometown of Shaker Heights, Ohio, to try to understand why integration efforts in schools there are still not closing the achievement gap. And Steve Mufson reports on Jane Fonda’s plan to protest inaction on climate change.

This trail-blazing suburb has tried for 60 years to tackle race. What if trying isn’t enough?

It’s an article of faith in this Cleveland suburb: If any place can navigate the complex issues of race in America, it’s Shaker Heights. Sixty years ago, black and white families came together to create and maintain integrated neighborhoods. The school district began voluntary busing in 1970, and boundary lines were drawn to make schools more integrated. Student groups dedicated themselves to black achievement, race relations and cross-racial friendship.





So why, last November, was 16-year-old Olivia McDowell on the stage of Shaker Heights High School, begging the packed auditorium to understand how hard it is to be one of the only black kids in Advanced Placement English?





Education reporter Laura Meckler went back to her hometown to find out why so many black students are still not getting equal access to a great education.





‘The Greta Thunberg of the octogenarian set’

The actress and activist Jane Fonda plans to go to the Capitol every Friday for the next 14 weeks to demonstrate until she gets arrested.





This plan for civil disobedience is in protest of inaction of climate change. She says she was inspired by teenage climate activists around the world.





“Greta [Thunberg] said we have to behave like it’s a crisis,” Fonda told reporter Steve Mufson . “We have to behave like our houses are on fire.”





