Why Americans don’t learn about Tulsa, or Juneteenth
The legacy of two moments in history that many Americans are just beginning to learn — Juneteenth, and the Tulsa massacre.
About Post Reports
Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
In this episode
Trump rally in Tulsa, site of a race massacre, on Juneteenth was “almost blasphemous,” historian says.
What Juneteenth tells us about the value of black life in America.
