Why are we forgetting the pandemic already?

While the coronavirus emergency declaration officially ends this week, neuroscientist-turned-science-journalist Richard Sima has been pondering this question: Why are so many of us starting to forget much of the pandemic?
The coronavirus pandemic is a historic event that has affected everyone across the world. And yet, “given the quirks of human memory,” many of us may not remember a lot about this time, Sima tells “Post Reports.”
Today, we dig into the science of why many of us may be losing our pandemic memories, and how we can still honor and learn from our experiences.
