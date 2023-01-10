Why Biden is restricting border crossings

Immigrants sleep on the sidewalk as others look through donated clothing near a migrant shelter on Jan. 9 in El Paso. (John Moore/Getty Images)

President Biden announced new immigration policies that would expand legal entry into the United States for thousands of migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Haiti, while continuing to rely upon a controversial Trump-era policy that would block access for others.





These changes came ahead of this week’s North American Leaders’ Summit, where Biden and his Canadian and Mexican counterparts are discussing immigration and other top issues.





Arelis Hernandez, who covers the U.S. southern border and immigration, walks us through these new policies and how they would affect migrants and border communities.