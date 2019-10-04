Why every Jessica you know is turning 30

The Lily’s Caroline Kitchener explores what it’s like to turn 30 in 2019. Plus, David Betancourt on the best “Joker.”

The Jessicas are turning 30

Thirty years ago, 47,884 babies born in the United States were named Jessica, making it the most popular girl’s name that year. And in 2019, the Jessicas are turning 30.





The Lily’s Caroline Kitchener examines what it means to turn 30 in America today. “Some of us have this feeling that some of the doors start to close and it's not as wide open as it once was,” she says. “And I think that's where a lot of the anxiety and a lot of the pressure comes from.”





The best Clown Prince of Crime

The Joker debuted in DC Comics’s first issue of “Batman” in 1940, and since then, it continually sparked iconic performances, from Cesar Romero to Jack Nicholson to Heath Ledger.





But The Post’s comic book culture reporter David Betancourt thinks none of their performances could match up to that of Mark Hamill in “Batman: The Animated Series.”





