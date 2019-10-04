Why every Jessica you know is turning 30
The Lily’s Caroline Kitchener explores what it’s like to turn 30 in 2019. Plus, David Betancourt on the best “Joker.”
Listen for free
Add to a podcast app
Get episodes via email
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
In the Google Home app, select Menu > More Settings > News > Add news sources. Find and enable "Post Reports" in the General section. Then ask, "Okay Google, what's in the news?"
About Post Reports
Post Reports is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you’ve come to expect from the newsroom of The Post -- for your ears.
In this episode
The Jessicas are turning 30
Thirty years ago, 47,884 babies born in the United States were named Jessica, making it the most popular girl’s name that year. And in 2019, the Jessicas are turning 30.
The Lily’s Caroline Kitchener examines what it means to turn 30 in America today. “Some of us have this feeling that some of the doors start to close and it's not as wide open as it once was,” she says. “And I think that's where a lot of the anxiety and a lot of the pressure comes from.”
- What is being 30 like?
- ‘This is not where I wanted to be when I was 30.’
- How life at 30 has changed for women over time
The best Clown Prince of Crime
The Joker debuted in DC Comics’s first issue of “Batman” in 1940, and since then, it continually sparked iconic performances, from Cesar Romero to Jack Nicholson to Heath Ledger.
But The Post’s comic book culture reporter David Betancourt thinks none of their performances could match up to that of Mark Hamill in “Batman: The Animated Series.”
About Post Reports
Post Reports is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you’ve come to expect from the newsroom of The Post -- for your ears.