Why everything is so expensive right now
Why everything is so expensive right now

Inflation has hit a 40-year high in the U.S., driving up the cost of everything from groceries to housing. As the Fed prepares to raise interest rates, here’s what to watch out for.

Thursday, January 13, 2022
Why everything is so expensive right now
Why everything is so expensive right nowU.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome H. Powell speaks on Capitol Hill. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters)

In December, inflation hit a staggering 7 percent. That’s far above the Federal Reserve’s target, and Chair Jerome H. Powell says action is needed to keep the economy from sliding into a recession. Economics reporter Rachel Siegel breaks down the impact of record inflation and what the Fed plans to do about it.


Interest rates have hovered near zero since the start of the pandemic, but now the Fed is looking at a series of raises over the next few months. Personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary explains what that means for borrowers.

Previous Episode
Empty shelves, fewer babies: How the pandemic is leading to less

Today on Post Reports: Why you’re seeing empty shelves at the grocery store — again. Plus, the sharp decline in the U.S. birthrate nine months after the pandemic began.

Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Empty shelves, fewer babies: How the pandemic is leading to less
