Why is President Biden so unpopular?

President Biden listens as he meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Oval Office on July 12. (Susan Walsh/AP)

President Biden has been mired in low approval ratings for months. Despite coming into office with a bold vision to combat climate change, rising wealth inequality and political gridlock, Biden’s agenda has consistently faced obstruction from Republicans and even members of his own party.





Meanwhile, a spate of mass shootings and the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade have left many Democrats feeling anxious that Biden lacks the political will to meet the moment and rally voters in time for victory in the 2022 midterm elections.





White House reporters Yasmeen Abutaleb and Cleve Wootson join us today to share their insights on why voters and Democrats are feeling dissatisfied with Biden.





Read more:





Biden heads to Saudi Arabia this week after promising to make the country a “pariah.” But he is sending mixed signals about the trip, leaving the results uncertain.





Biden sends every signal he’s running in 2024, even as skepticism grows among Democrats.





As some Democrats grow impatient with Biden, alternative voices emerge





Read Yasmeen’s article about how the Biden administration formed its response to the overturning of Roe v Wade.



