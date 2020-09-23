Why Mitch McConnell is unstoppable

As the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s body lies in repose at the Supreme Court, Republicans are vowing to forge ahead with a Trump-picked replacement. Congressional correspondent Paul Kane explains how Democrats are largely powerless to stop a Senate confirmation.
Justice by Zoom: Courts across the nation are seeking ways to restart the most fundamental aspect of the criminal justice system. Courts reporter Justin Juvenal recounts the country’s first criminal trial by jury — via Zoom.
Your questions about voting, answered: Should you vote twice? In-person and by mail-in ballot? Amber McReynolds, the CEO of the National Vote at Home Institute explains.
Have more voting questions? Find more information with The Washington Post’s guide on how to vote wherever you live.
Previous Episode
Temperatures are dropping, and that could mean a spike in coronavirus cases. How a Supreme Court vacancy — or replacement — could have an impact on the presidential election. And, pandemic-inspired music you can dance to.
Tuesday, September 22, 2020