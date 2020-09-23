Why Mitch McConnell is unstoppable

Republicans leave Senate Democrats with few options to stall a Trump SCOTUS pick. The country’s first U.S. criminal jury trial — on Zoom. And your voting questions, answered.
As the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s body lies in repose at the Supreme Court, Republicans are vowing to forge ahead with a Trump-picked replacement. Congressional correspondent Paul Kane explains how Democrats are largely powerless to stop a Senate confirmation. 

Justice by Zoom: Courts across the nation are seeking ways to restart the most fundamental aspect of the criminal justice system. Courts reporter Justin Juvenal recounts the country’s first criminal trial by jury — via Zoom

Your questions about voting, answered: Should you vote twice? In-person and by mail-in ballot? Amber McReynolds, the CEO of the National Vote at Home Institute explains. 

Have more voting questions? Find more information with The Washington Post’s guide on how to vote wherever you live.
 
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
RadioPublic
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

Why Mitch McConnell is unstoppable

Republicans leave Senate Democrats with few options to stall a Trump SCOTUS pick. The country’s first U.S. criminal jury trial — on Zoom. And your voting questions, answered.
As the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s body lies in repose at the Supreme Court, Republicans are vowing to forge ahead with a Trump-picked replacement. Congressional correspondent Paul Kane explains how Democrats are largely powerless to stop a Senate confirmation. 

Justice by Zoom: Courts across the nation are seeking ways to restart the most fundamental aspect of the criminal justice system. Courts reporter Justin Juvenal recounts the country’s first criminal trial by jury — via Zoom

Your questions about voting, answered: Should you vote twice? In-person and by mail-in ballot? Amber McReynolds, the CEO of the National Vote at Home Institute explains. 

Have more voting questions? Find more information with The Washington Post’s guide on how to vote wherever you live.
 
Previous Episode
Fall’s here. So is a rise in coronavirus cases.
Temperatures are dropping, and that could mean a spike in coronavirus cases. How a Supreme Court vacancy — or replacement — could have an impact on the presidential election. And, pandemic-inspired music you can dance to.
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
More podcasts
See all
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Washington Post’s politics podcast, exploring this extraordinary moment in American history.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Letters From War Series Cover Image
Hundreds of letters, written between brothers fighting in the Pacific during World War II. This is their remarkable story.