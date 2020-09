Why Mitch McConnell is unstoppable

Republicans leave Senate Democrats with few options to stall a Trump SCOTUS pick. The country’s first U.S. criminal jury trial — on Zoom. And your voting questions, answered.

As the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s body lies in repose at the Supreme Court, Republicans are vowing to forge ahead with a Trump-picked replacement. Congressional correspondent Paul Kane explains how Democrats are largely powerless to stop a Senate confirmation.





Justice by Zoom: Courts across the nation are seeking ways to restart the most fundamental aspect of the criminal justice system. Courts reporter Justin Juvenal recounts the country’s first criminal trial by jury — via Zoom





Your questions about voting, answered: Should you vote twice? In-person and by mail-in ballot? Amber McReynolds, the CEO of the National Vote at Home Institute explains.