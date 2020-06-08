Why police convictions are so rare

Protests continue over the killing of George Floyd. Why police convictions are still so rare. And why black Americans are left out of the economic recovery.
In this episode

Protesters gather on the streets of Washington, D.C., and around the world. 

Filing charges in George Floyd’s death was the easy part. Now comes the hard part.

Digging deeper into the latest jobs report — and how black Americans are getting left behind.

