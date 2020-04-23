Why reopening states is a ‘deadly mistake’

States rushing to reopen are likely making a deadly error, coronavirus models and experts warn.
They survived the HIV crisis. Now New York’s aging gay population is confronting another plague.
Trump signs order pausing immigration for 60 days, with exceptions.
On Earth Day, Sarah Kaplan asks how we can be better Earthlings. Seung Min Kim analyzes the new coronavirus response bill working its way through Congress. And Monica Hesse explains why we’re all having extra-weird dreams.
Wednesday, April 22, 2020
How the Navy tried and failed to control a coronavirus outbreak -- and a crisis of confidence -- on the USS Theodore Roosevelt. Plus, child psychiatrist Matthew Biel on how to talk to kids about the global pandemic.
Friday, April 24, 2020