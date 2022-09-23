Facebook
Why Russians have had enough with this war
Why Russians have had enough with this war

Russian President Vladimir Putin is doubling down in Ukraine – holding staged referendums in occupied territories and drafting men to the war. Today on “Post Reports,” we’ll talk about how Russians are reacting to the dramatic escalation.

Friday, September 23, 2022
Why Russians have had enough with this war
Why Russians have had enough with this warRussian police officers detain people protesting President Vladimir Putin’s “partial mobilization” of reservists in St. Petersburg this week. (Anatoly Maltsev/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

This week in Ukraine, Moscow began staging referendums in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories and drafted hundreds of thousands of Russian men to join the war effort. The escalation sparked protests, arrests and sold-out flights as some Russians – who had tried for months to ignore the war – suddenly found their lives thrown into chaos as they were summoned to duty.


With the announcement of a military mobilization in Russia came a veiled threat: that Russia would use nuclear weapons, if necessary. The Biden administration has been sending messages to Moscow about the grave consequences that would follow, according to U.S. officials.

