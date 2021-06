Why was Bill Cosby released from prison?

Why Bill Cosby was released from prison. And why some states are banning lessons on systemic racism.

Why Bill Cosby was released from prison. And why some states are banning lessons on systemic racism.

Bill Cosby arrives with his wife, Camille, for his sexual assault trial in 2018 in Norristown, Penn. (Matt Slocum/AP)

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the sexual assault conviction of entertainer Bill Cosby, allowing for his immediate release. Manuel Roig-Franzia reports on this decision and how some victims are responding.





Several states have banned teaching about systemic racism and gender discrimination, with dozens more proposing similar legislation. Valerie Strauss reports on how critical race theory became a conservative talking point and what these bans could mean for the future of education.