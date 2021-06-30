Why was Bill Cosby released from prison?

Bill Cosby arrives with his wife, Camille, for his sexual assault trial in 2018 in Norristown, Penn. (Matt Slocum/AP)
On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the sexual assault conviction of entertainer Bill Cosby, allowing for his immediate release. Manuel Roig-Franzia reports on this decision and how some victims are responding.
Several states have banned teaching about systemic racism and gender discrimination, with dozens more proposing similar legislation. Valerie Strauss reports on how critical race theory became a conservative talking point and what these bans could mean for the future of education.
If you value the journalism you hear in this podcast, please subscribe to The Washington Post. We have a deal for our listeners — one year of unlimited access to everything The Post publishes for just $29. To sign up, go to washingtonpost.com/subscribe.
Previous Episode
What the heat wave in the Pacific Northwest has to do with climate change. A doctor trying to close the racial vaccine gap in Philadelphia. And tips to combat burnout.
Tuesday, June 29, 2021