Why was Iran’s top nuclear scientist killed?

In the hours after the brazen assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist, the question quickly shifted from “who” to “why.” Jerusalem bureau chief Steve Hendrix explains why Israel might have been motivated to strike now.
Reporter Emily Rauhala explains the global appeal and dangerous adaptability of QAnon’s conspiracy theories.
Kelsey Ables is a reporter and editorial aide with The Post. She has delved into the life of covid-19 long-haulers: people who have symptoms and effects from the virus well after two weeks. She spoke with one woman, Chimére Smith, about what she’s facing.
Previous Episode
What Joe Biden’s nominees and appointments can tell us about the incoming president’s administration. And, the former head of the CDC on what it will take to get coronavirus vaccines to the masses.
Monday, November 30, 2020