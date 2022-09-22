Why women are burning hijabs in Iran

People gather in protest along the streets in Tehran after the death of Mahsa Amini. (Getty Images)

Earlier this month, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was detained by the so-called morality police in Tehran for violating Iran’s law on headscarves and died several days later. In the days since, protesters have flooded the streets in cities across Iran. Many have been burning hijabs, symbolizing their frustration with the Islamic republic’s restrictive rules and oppressive treatment of women.





None of this comes without aggressive pushback from the Iranian government, however — including restricted internet access and cell service, police beatings of protesters, and enormous deployment of security forces.





Foreign affairs reporter Miriam Berger explains the significance of these protests and what could happen next.