Facebook
Twitter
MailSolid
Why women are burning hijabs in Iran
Why women are burning hijabs in Iran

The death of Mahsa Amini is igniting protests across Iran — and it’s drawing global attention to Iranians’ anger and frustration with their ultra-conservative leaders.

Thursday, September 22, 2022
Why women are burning hijabs in Iran
Loading...
Why women are burning hijabs in IranPeople gather in protest along the streets in Tehran after the death of Mahsa Amini. (Getty Images)

Earlier this month, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was detained by the so-called morality police in Tehran for violating Iran’s law on headscarves and died several days later. In the days since, protesters have flooded the streets in cities across Iran. Many have been burning hijabs, symbolizing their frustration with the Islamic republic’s restrictive rules and oppressive treatment of women. 


None of this comes without aggressive pushback from the Iranian government, however including restricted internet access and cell service, police beatings of protesters, and enormous deployment of security forces. 


Foreign affairs reporter Miriam Berger explains the significance of these protests and what could happen next.

Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Apple PodcastApple Podcasts
SpotifySpotify
Google PodcastsGoogle Podcasts
Amazon MusicAmazon Music
StitcherStitcher
RSSRSS
Get episode via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Amazon Echo

Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"

Google Home

Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

Why women are burning hijabs in Iran
Why women are burning hijabs in Iran

The death of Mahsa Amini is igniting protests across Iran — and it’s drawing global attention to Iranians’ anger and frustration with their ultra-conservative leaders.

Thursday, September 22, 2022
Why women are burning hijabs in Iran
Loading...
Why women are burning hijabs in IranPeople gather in protest along the streets in Tehran after the death of Mahsa Amini. (Getty Images)

Earlier this month, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was detained by the so-called morality police in Tehran for violating Iran’s law on headscarves and died several days later. In the days since, protesters have flooded the streets in cities across Iran. Many have been burning hijabs, symbolizing their frustration with the Islamic republic’s restrictive rules and oppressive treatment of women. 


None of this comes without aggressive pushback from the Iranian government, however including restricted internet access and cell service, police beatings of protesters, and enormous deployment of security forces. 


Foreign affairs reporter Miriam Berger explains the significance of these protests and what could happen next.

Previous Episode
The plot to steal $250 million from hungry children

How a pandemic food program was used to allegedly defraud the government of $250 million.

Wednesday, September 21, 2022
The plot to steal $250 million from hungry children
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
El pódcast en español de The Washington Post.
An investigation into no-knock warrants in the American justice system — and what happens when accountability is flawed at every level.
End of carousel