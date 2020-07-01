Why would Russia pay the Taliban to kill U.S. troops?
What we know about the Russia-backed bounties on American troops in Afghanistan. What a mutation in the novel coronavirus actually means. And, a year of ups and downs for the fireworks industry.
About Post Reports
Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
In this episode
Intelligence assessments find that Russian bounties to Taliban-linked militants resulted in the deaths of U.S. troops.
This coronavirus mutation has taken over the world. Scientists are trying to understand why.
Trump’s tariffs could fizzle fireworks, an American tradition that’s 95 percent made in China.
