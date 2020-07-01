Why would Russia pay the Taliban to kill U.S. troops?

What we know about the Russia-backed bounties on American troops in Afghanistan. What a mutation in the novel coronavirus actually means. And, a year of ups and downs for the fireworks industry.
In this episode


This coronavirus mutation has taken over the world. Scientists are trying to understand why. 

Trump’s tariffs could fizzle fireworks, an American tradition that’s 95 percent made in China.

