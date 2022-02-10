Why your rent is going up

A “for rent” sign is posted near a home in Houston. Since March 2020, the estimated median rent of new leases has increased by double digits in several Texas cities. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Nationwide, the price of renting a home has skyrocketed recently — in some places the rent is up more than 30 percent. As economics correspondent Abha Bhattarai explains, the effect on some renters has been severe: Millions of Americans have been forced to move, while others have become homeless until they can find another place to live.