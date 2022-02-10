Facebook
Why your rent is going up
Why your rent is going up

We look at why rents have gone up across the nation, and whether that trend will end any time soon.

Thursday, February 10, 2022
Why your rent is going up
Why your rent is going upA “for rent” sign is posted near a home in Houston. Since March 2020, the estimated median rent of new leases has increased by double digits in several Texas cities. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Nationwide, the price of renting a home has skyrocketed recently — in some places the rent is up more than 30 percent. As economics correspondent Abha Bhattarai explains, the effect on some renters has been severe: Millions of Americans have been forced to move, while others have become homeless until they can find another place to live.

