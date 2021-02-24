Will a minimum-wage hike save the economy?

Cristian Cardona, right, a McDonald's employee, was among those attending a rally this month in Orlando in support of a $15-an-hour minimum wage. (John Raoux/AP)
President Biden’s push to increase the federal minimum wage is facing significant hurdles in Congress, opposed by skeptical Republicans, centrist Democrats and many business owners. Labor reporter Eli Rosenberg lays out the cases for and against the policy as a tool of financial relief during the pandemic.
Obscure Senate procedures are also complicating the issue. Post producer Arjun Singh and lawyer Jonathan Gould explain the role of the Senate parliamentarian in deciding whether Democrats can squeeze a federal minimum-wage hike into a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package using the budget reconciliation process.
Older Americans are increasingly buying groceries — and just about everything else — on the Internet. Abha Bhattarai unpacks boomers’ growing tech savvy.
Tuesday, February 23, 2021