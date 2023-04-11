Will abortion pills stay legal?

Late Friday, two conflicting rulings threw a key abortion medication’s FDA approval into question. Today on Post Reports, we break down the legal confusion and talk about what could happen next.
At the center of this unprecedented legal clash is mifepristone, a drug that is part of a two-step abortion pill regimen used by millions of people. A federal judge in Texas blocked the FDA’s longtime approval of the drug. Less than an hour later, another federal judge, in Washington state, ordered that the drug remain available in a swath of states.
The dueling cases are creating confusion and questions about the future of medication abortion in America.
Today on Post Reports, legal affairs reporter Ann Marimow walks through the cases and what they mean.
Read more:
A Texas abortion pill ruling threatens the FDA.
Can I still get a medication abortion?
In a divided nation, dueling decisions on an abortion pill.
