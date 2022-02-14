Will anyone save Ukraine?

Russian soldiers in the back of a military car in Novocherkassk, Russia, on Feb. 2. (Arthur Bondar/The Washington Post)

The U.S. State Department has announced that the U.S. will close its embassy in Ukraine’s capital, with remaining embassy personnel being relocated closer to the border with Poland because of mounting U.S. fears of an invasion by Russia.





Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to leave the diplomatic door open, but as national security reporter Shane Harris explains, talks aren’t producing any breakthroughs.