Will anyone save Ukraine?
Will anyone save Ukraine?

Diplomatic efforts to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine have failed to ease tensions — and that has huge stakes for Ukraine, for Europe and for America’s standing in the world.

Monday, February 14, 2022
Will anyone save Ukraine?
Russian soldiers in the back of a military car in Novocherkassk, Russia, on Feb. 2. (Arthur Bondar/The Washington Post)

The U.S. State Department has announced that the U.S. will close its embassy in Ukraine’s capital, with remaining embassy personnel being relocated closer to the border with Poland because of mounting U.S. fears of an invasion by Russia.


Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to leave the diplomatic door open, but as national security reporter Shane Harris explains, talks aren’t producing any breakthroughs.

