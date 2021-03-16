Will Cuomo step down?

White House reporter Josh Dawsey discusses the controversy surrounding Cuomo and his refusal to resign.
A handful of tech titans made more than $360 billion during the pandemic. Tech culture reporter Nitasha Tiku discusses how the past year is shattering the myth of the benevolent billionaire.
Art and architecture critic Philip Kennicott writes that the danger of right-wing mobs is real. Fencing at the U.S. Capitol won’t help.
Previous Episode
The influx of unaccompanied minors at the U.S.-Mexico border. And, medical professionals taking on covid-19 — and misinformation.
Monday, March 15, 2021