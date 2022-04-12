Facebook
Will France elect its first far-right president?
Will France elect its first far-right president?

Could Emmanuel Macron, the French president, lose? That’s the question we put to Paris correspondent Rick Noack, who has been on the campaign trail with the incumbent and the far-right candidate, Marine Le Pen. Today, what to know about the French presidential election.

Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Will France elect its first far-right president?
French President Emmanuel Macron is facing off against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the presidential runoff on April 24.

French President Emmanuel Macron finished ahead of far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the first round of the French presidential election. But far-right leader Le Pen’s close second-place finish set up a competitive runoff election on April 24.


