Will the real ‘Queen of Christmas’ please stand up?
Who is the real Queen of Christmas? Not Mariah Carey, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Today on a bonus episode of Post Reports, we explain the legal battle for the Christmas throne.

Saturday, December 24, 2022
Read more about the legal battle over the “Queen of Christmas” title here.


Who is the real Queen of Christmas? Not Mariah Carey, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Today on a bonus episode of Post Reports, we explain the legal battle for the Christmas throne.

Saturday, December 24, 2022
