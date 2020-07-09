Will we ever see Trump’s taxes?

The Supreme Court has ruled that a New York prosecutor can subpoena Trump’s tax records. Plus, how a nursing home administered a cocktail of unapproved drugs to its residents. And a music critic ventures out to hear live music.
In this episode

Supreme Court rules Manhattan’s District Attorney may subpoena Trump’s tax records, denies Congress access for now. 

‘The covid cocktail’: How a Pa. nursing home gave some veterans hydroxychloroquine even without covid-19 testing.

Going to my first concert of the pandemic felt like preparing for battle. Then I got there

