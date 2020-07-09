Will we ever see Trump’s taxes?
The Supreme Court has ruled that a New York prosecutor can subpoena Trump’s tax records. Plus, how a nursing home administered a cocktail of unapproved drugs to its residents. And a music critic ventures out to hear live music.
About Post Reports
Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
In this episode
Supreme Court rules Manhattan’s District Attorney may subpoena Trump’s tax records, denies Congress access for now.
‘The covid cocktail’: How a Pa. nursing home gave some veterans hydroxychloroquine even without covid-19 testing.
Going to my first concert of the pandemic felt like preparing for battle. Then I got there.
About Post Reports
Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.