Will we ever see Trump’s taxes?

Supreme Court rules Manhattan’s District Attorney may subpoena Trump’s tax records, denies Congress access for now.
‘The covid cocktail’: How a Pa. nursing home gave some veterans hydroxychloroquine even without covid-19 testing.
Going to my first concert of the pandemic felt like preparing for battle. Then I got there.
What black women want from the Democratic Party. The relevance of political conventions during a pandemic. And, what it’s like to get divorced via videoconference.
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
How the democratic dreams of Hong Kong have been muted. Why workers are facing layoffs — again. And Disney World reopens in Florida.
Friday, July 10, 2020