Will your vote count?

On Monday night, the Supreme Court rejected a request to extend Wisconsin’s deadline for counting mail-in ballots. Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh wrote a concurring argument that reporter Philip Bump says is riddled with dubious arguments, including an allegation that late ballots are somehow a suspicious effort to shift the results.
Forget the official deadlines: Experts and campaigns say it's now too late to vote by mail. The latest from Jacob Bogage.
Coronavirus cases are surging again. But in five states, most voters fearful of infection are not allowed to cast ballots by mail. Reporter Arelis Hernández describes the restrictions leaving tens of millions of people with the risky choice of voting in person or not voting at all.
In 2020, casting a ballot from space may be easier than casting one on Earth. Editor Ruby Mellen explains how that could be.
Monday, October 26, 2020