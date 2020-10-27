Will your vote count?

What we can learn from a Supreme Court decision on mail-in ballots in Wisconsin. The states where most voters still can’t vote by mail. And why it’s easier to vote from space than from your own home.

Forget the official deadlines: Experts and campaigns say it's now too late to vote by mail. The latest from Jacob Bogage.

Coronavirus cases are surging again. But in five states, most voters fearful of infection are not allowed to cast ballots by mail. Reporter Arelis Hernández describes the restrictions leaving tens of millions of people with the risky choice of voting in person or not voting at all. 

In 2020, casting a ballot from space may be easier than casting one on Earth. Editor Ruby Mellen explains how that could be.

Check out The Washington Post’s How to Vote guide for information on your state.

In a new three-part documentary, The Washington Post explores a failed response to the coronavirus pandemic that’s left 225,000 Americans dead, despite decades of preparation in Washington. Watch “America’s Pandemic” here: http://wapo.st/pandemic
Previous Episode
The court that Mitch McConnell built
Mitch McConnell’s Supreme Court victory. The future of the Affordable Care Act. And a shift in the White House’s thinking on how to tackle the coronavirus.
Monday, October 26, 2020
