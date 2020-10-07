With Trump sick, Biden puts the virus front and center

How Biden’s presidential campaign is pivoting to respond to Trump having the coronavirus. America’s most uneven recession. And, why service industry workers are seeing less in tips.
National political reporter Annie Linskey joins the show to talk about how Joe Biden’s campaign for president this year is evolving. From revealing coronavirus testing results to mobilizing Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), the way the Democratic nominee approaches the field is changing.

On Tuesday, President Trump announced on Twitter that he was stopping negotiations on another relief package until after the election. He’s since pivoted again. But economics correspondent Heather Long tells us that in the meantime times are tough for many Americans -- and this is the most unequal recession in recent U.S. history.

Tips, commissions and bonuses are down across the country, and service industry workers are feeling the loss. As they told retail reporter Abha Bhattarai, while lawmakers are struggling to come up with economic packages to help the unemployed and others in need, they feel like a last priority.
