Women in the workforce: ‘I’m back, baby!’

Rachel Siegel reports women outnumber men in the U.S. workforce for just the second time. Moriah Balingit on how a book-burning at Georgia Southern ignited a conversation about race. And Arelis Hernández on the earthquakes rattling Puerto Rico.

Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.

‘I’m back, baby!’: Women outnumber men in the workforce

For just the second time, women outnumber men in the U.S. paid workforce, with their new majority buoyed by fast job growth in health care and education over the past year, as well as the tight labor market.





Business reporter Rachel Siegel says more women are earning college degrees than men, and that’s starting to play out in the labor force.





Despite the job gains for women, though, wage growth has continued to be slow.





More on this topic:





At Georgia Southern, a book-burning ignites questions about race

Georgia Southern University is a large public school with a campus in Statesboro, about an hour from Savannah. This past fall, events took place there that brought up a lot of tough questions about race and privilege.





Education reporter Moriah Balingit has been covering the school, and she says the story starts with last year’s housing assignments.





More on this topic:





Disaster after disaster in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico has not stopped shaking since a 6.4-magnitude earthquake Tuesday forced thousands of families to sleep outside, jeopardized the territory's weak power infrastructure and frayed the nerves of residents who have endured more than two years of catastrophe after catastrophe.









More on this topic: