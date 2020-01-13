Women in the workforce: ‘I’m back, baby!’
Rachel Siegel reports women outnumber men in the U.S. workforce for just the second time. Moriah Balingit on how a book-burning at Georgia Southern ignited a conversation about race. And Arelis Hernández on the earthquakes rattling Puerto Rico.
In this episode
‘I’m back, baby!’: Women outnumber men in the workforce
For just the second time, women outnumber men in the U.S. paid workforce, with their new majority buoyed by fast job growth in health care and education over the past year, as well as the tight labor market.
Business reporter Rachel Siegel says more women are earning college degrees than men, and that’s starting to play out in the labor force.
Despite the job gains for women, though, wage growth has continued to be slow.
- Women outnumber men in the American workforce for only the second time
- Job hunters: Once sidelined, women and minorities return to the workforce
- This is the hottest job market since the 1990s. Why aren’t wages growing faster?
At Georgia Southern, a book-burning ignites questions about race
Georgia Southern University is a large public school with a campus in Statesboro, about an hour from Savannah. This past fall, events took place there that brought up a lot of tough questions about race and privilege.
Education reporter Moriah Balingit has been covering the school, and she says the story starts with last year’s housing assignments.
- ‘A tale of two schools’: At Georgia Southern, a book-burning ignites questions anew about race
- A Latina novelist spoke about white privilege. Students burned her book in response.
Disaster after disaster in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico has not stopped shaking since a 6.4-magnitude earthquake Tuesday forced thousands of families to sleep outside, jeopardized the territory's weak power infrastructure and frayed the nerves of residents who have endured more than two years of catastrophe after catastrophe.
Arelis Hernández reports from Puerto Rico.
