Your kids’ apps are spying on them. Here’s what to do.
Your kids’ apps are spying on them. Here’s what to do.

Today on “Post Reports,” we talk to tech columnist Geoffrey A. Fowler about how apps are spying on our kids — and what we can do to stop it.

Friday, July 29, 2022
Your kids’ apps are spying on them. Here’s what to do.
Your kids’ apps are spying on them. Here’s what to do.(Sean Loose/Illustration for The Washington Post)

Geoff has been looking at tech from a consumer perspective in his series We the Users, and he says apps are spying on our kids at a scale that should shock you. 


More than two-thirds of the 1,000 most popular iPhone apps likely to be used by children collect and send their personal information out to the advertising industry, according to a major new study shared with Geoff by fraud and compliance software company Pixalate. On Android, 79 percent of popular kids apps do the same. 


On today’s show, Geoff tells us who the biggest offenders are, and what parents can do to protect their kids’ privacy online.

Loading...
