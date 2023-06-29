Your summer movie bucket list

Summer movie season is upon us. The Washington Post’s movie critic Ann Hornaday and pop culture reporter Sonia Rao sit down with us to make sense of which movies to watch in theaters this summer. They break down which action movies are poised to be blockbusters, which under-the-radar movies you should go see, and their favorite movies this season.





Plus, we look at the state of moviegoing in a world increasingly dominated by direct-to-streaming movie models, how Hollywood celebrities are trying to save the traditional movie theater experience, and if the writer’s strike will affect movies coming out this fall.