Zelensky: The TV president turned war hero
Zelensky: The TV president turned war hero

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s improbable journey — from an actor who played the president on TV, to the real president of Ukraine, to the center of an American impeachment, to a war hero. Plus, an interview with the director of “The Batman.”

Friday, March 4, 2022
Zelensky: The TV president turned war hero
Zelensky: The TV president turned war heroUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers an address in Kyiv on Friday. (Ukraine Presidency/AFP)

The world has been captivated by videos from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over the past week. The TV president turned wartime leader has a habit of turning up center stage in global events. Producer Ted Muldoon talked to reporters from around the newsroom about Zelensky’s unlikely path from entertainer to wartime president


David Betancourt has been guest hosting Post Reports the past couple of days — but his day job is reporting on comic book culture for The Post. He says the new Batman movie marks a return to greatness for DC after a decade dominated by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Today on Post Reports, David interviews the film’s director, Matt Reeves. 

