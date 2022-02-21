BONUS | Happy Presidents’ Day! Or … not?

Students, teachers and historians reflect on what has changed — and should change — about the way we teach presidential history today. This special episode features presidential experts Barbara Perry and Julian Zelizer, “How the Word Is Passed” author Clint Smith, and the AP government and politics class of teacher Michael Martirone.
Americans are grappling with the complex legacies of former presidents.
In just the past few weeks, a Theodore Roosevelt statue came down in New York City and a high school in New Jersey named after Woodrow Wilson officially decided to drop the president’s name.
This episode was originally created for the Post Reports podcast, but is being shared here for Presidential listeners. It looks to students, teachers and presidential historians to illuminate what has – and hasn’t – changed about how the presidency is taught in the classroom.
Reporter Lillian Cunningham is joined by professors Barbara Perry of the University of Virginia and Julian Zelizer of Princeton University; Clint Smith, author of “How the Word Is Passed”; and the AP government and politics class of teacher Michael Martirone.
