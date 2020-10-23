BONUS | What books about Trump say about America

Books published in the Trump era reveal the battles over, and changes in, the American presidency today. In this special episode of “Presidential,” Post nonfiction book critic Carlos Lozada shares what he’s learned from reading more than 150 of them.

Rachel Orr

Writings about the presidency have long played a crucial role in how we as citizens understand the arc of American history. And these days, it seems that every presidential administration ushers in a larger wave of books.





Carlos Lozada, the nonfiction book critic for The Washington Post, set out to try to understand what the volume of books published in the Trump era reveal about the state of the nation. To do so, he read more than 150 books — from White House tell-alls to immigration memoirs — that capture the broad range of voices shaping our democracy in this moment.









This is a special episode of the“Presidential” podcast series. In 44 chronological episodes, the“Presidential” podcast took listeners on an epic historical journey through the personality and legacy of each of the American presidents. Created and hosted by Lillian Cunningham,“Presidential” features interviews with the country’s greatest experts on the presidency, including Pulitzer Prize-winning biographers, historians and journalists.



