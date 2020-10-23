BONUS | What books about Trump say about America

Rachel Orr
Writings about the presidency have long played a crucial role in how we as citizens understand the arc of American history. And these days, it seems that every presidential administration ushers in a larger wave of books.
Carlos Lozada, the nonfiction book critic for The Washington Post, set out to try to understand what the volume of books published in the Trump era reveal about the state of the nation. To do so, he read more than 150 books — from White House tell-alls to immigration memoirs — that capture the broad range of voices shaping our democracy in this moment.
Hosted by Post journalist Lillian Cunningham, this podcast episode features a conversation with Lozada, who recently wrote“What Were We Thinking: A Brief Intellectual History of the Trump Era.” Lozada also appeared on the Ulysses S. Grant episode of“Presidential” to discuss Grant’s memoirs.
This is a special episode of the“Presidential” podcast series. In 44 chronological episodes, the“Presidential” podcast took listeners on an epic historical journey through the personality and legacy of each of the American presidents. Created and hosted by Lillian Cunningham,“Presidential” features interviews with the country’s greatest experts on the presidency, including Pulitzer Prize-winning biographers, historians and journalists.
The full“Presidential” series is available to listen to here. Start listening at the very beginning, with the life of George Washington, or jump ahead to any president whose story you want to better understand.
Previous Episode
The 1918 influenza pandemic killed more than 675,000 Americans, but President Woodrow Wilson never made a single public statement about it. Why? Here’s what happens when efforts to promote patriotism and suppress free speech collide with a deadly virus.
Thursday, September 24, 2020