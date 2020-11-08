Joe Biden: Triumph, tragedy and the fate of the center

Four years later, the “Presidential” podcast adds a new biography to its cadre of American presidents. This special episode explores Joe Biden's decades-long, hard-fought personal and political path to the White House, with the New Yorker’s Evan Osnos.

Rachel Orr/TWP

The original "Presidential" podcast series culminated in 2016 with the election of Donald Trump, after chronicling the life of each person to attain the U.S. presidency, from George Washington onward.





Now, four years later, Washington Post journalist Lillian Cunningham — the podcast’s creator and host — returns with a new biography, given the results of the 2020 election. As with her original series, Cunningham leads listeners through the ups and downs of Joe Biden’s life and career, shedding insight on the personality, politics and leadership attributes of the country’s next president — and situating his election within the broader arc of American history.





The episode’s featured guest is Evan Osnos, a journalist with The New Yorker and the author of “ Joe Biden: The Life, the Run and What Matters Now .” Osnos helps explain the way Biden operates, how both personal tragedy and political centrism have shaped his path over seven decades, and what that story of Biden’s past suggests about America’s likely future with him in the presidency.



