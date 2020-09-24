Pandemic, propaganda and the presidency

The 1918 influenza pandemic killed more than 675,000 Americans, but President Woodrow Wilson never made a single public statement about it. Why? Here’s what happens when efforts to promote patriotism and suppress free speech collide with a deadly virus.

Since the founding of the United States, no other pandemic has been anywhere near as deadly as the 1918 influenza virus. The peak of its devastation coincided with the end of World War I.





And that’s no coincidence.





The aggressive efforts that President Wilson took to promote patriotism at all costs — combined with the tight quarters of troops, the deployment of nurses overseas and the mass gatherings of Americans for war rallies — contributed to the virus’s exponential spread. It’s a chapter of presidential history that bears lessons for today as the United States faces another pandemic of horrific proportions.





Hosted by Washington Post journalist Lillian Cunningham, this podcast episode features interviews with John M. Barry, author of “The Great Influenza,” and Vanessa Northington Gamble, university professor of medical humanities at George Washington University.





This is a special episode of the “Presidential” podcast series. In 44 chronological episodes, the “Presidential” podcast took listeners on an epic historical journey through the personality and legacy of each of the American presidents. Created and hosted by Lillian Cunningham,“Presidential” features interviews with the country’s greatest experts on the presidency, including Pulitzer Prize-winning biographers, historians and journalists.





Photo credit: The Library of Congress