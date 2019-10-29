How Lego took over the toy world

Lego started as a company that made wooden toys, and grew into an empire of plastic building blocks.

About Retropod Retropod is a show for history lovers, featuring stories about the past, rediscovered. Host Mike Rosenwald introduces you to history’s most colorful characters - forgotten heroes, overlooked villains, dreamers, explorers, world changers. All Retropod episodes All podcasts