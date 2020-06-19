Officers chased the car, whose driver lost control and crashed, overturning the vehicle on the highway, authorities said. The driver, a 20-year-old Syrian who did not have a driver’s license, was treated for minor injuries and arrested as a migrant trafficker.
Police said the car had been reported stolen earlier this month in Thessaloniki.
Thousands of migrants attempt to enter Greece each year, most hoping to travel on toward more prosperous European countries. Although the majority head by boat to Greek islands from the nearby Turkish coast, many also cross the land border with Turkey.
