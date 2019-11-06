Bartholomew County Democratic Party chairman Bob Hyatt says the council victories came from young candidates stepping up and wanting to make a difference.
Republican Mayor Jim Lienhoop was unopposed for reelection. He says city leaders have worked across party lines for a long time.
The county clerk says Democrats last won a City Council majority in the 1983 election.
