Bartholomew County Democratic Party chairman Bob Hyatt says the council victories came from young candidates stepping up and wanting to make a difference.

Republican Mayor Jim Lienhoop was unopposed for reelection. He says city leaders have worked across party lines for a long time.

The county clerk says Democrats last won a City Council majority in the 1983 election.

