Among those admitted to hospital were a 25-year-old woman and a 2-year-old child in serious condition, emergency services said.
A Spanish search and rescue plane was still looking for about 200 people on four migrant boats, which had sent alerts the day before, the service said. They couldn’t confirm if the boat rescued Tuesday evening was among those they were searching for.
The Spanish archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean has become the main route for West African and Moroccan migrants and asylum-seekers trying to reach Europe. Around 2,600 people have survived the dangerous crossing and reached the Canaries by boat so far this year.
In 2020, around 23,000 people successfully crossed while more than 600 were reported dead or missing according to the U.N.’s migration agency “Missing Migrants Project.”
___
Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.