Corruption in Kosovo, one of the poorest countries in the continent, remains a top challenge for its economic development.
If convicted, the defendants may be jailed for up to five years.
Kosovo, a former province of the former Yugoslavia until NATO intervened in 1999 to end Serbia’s bloody crackdown on the country’s ethnic Albanian nationalists, declared independence in 2008. Serbia doesn’t recognize Kosovo’s sovereignty.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.