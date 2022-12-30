1st golf outing for Biden during US Virgin Islands vacation

CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands — After two days out of sight while vacationing in the U.S. Virgin Islands, President Joe Biden ventured out Friday for a round of golf.

Biden and grandson Hunter, 16, hit balls on the 18-hole course at the Buccaneer Beach and Golf Resort in the town of Christiansted on St. Croix. The course offers spectacular views of the blue waters of the Caribbean Sea and the island’s coastline.