1st golf outing for Biden during US Virgin Islands vacation

CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands — After two days out of sight while vacationing in the U.S. Virgin Islands, President Joe Biden ventured out Friday for a round of golf.
The president wore a white polo shirt, blue cap and dark-colored shorts in the 80-degree weather.
After marking Christmas at the White House, Biden arrived in St. Croix late Tuesday to spend time with family between holidays and to celebrate a new year.
Besides his grandson, Biden was accompanied on his vacation by his wife, Jill; daughter Ashley and her husband, Howard Krein; and granddaughter Natalie, who is Hunter’s sister.
The president was scheduled to return to the White House on Jan. 2.