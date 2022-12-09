2 aid groups seek Italy port as Banksy's migrant boat docks

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ROME — Two aid groups were seeking a port in Italy on Friday to disembark more than 500 people they rescued in the Mediterranean, posing a new challenge to the government which has vowed to crack down on migrant smuggling operations in north Africa. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The new rescues come a month after Italy and France got into a diplomatic standoff over the fate of the Ocean Viking and its 234 migrants. Italy refused the rescue ship port for weeks, forcing France to take it in. Paris retaliated by suspending its participation in a European Union solidarity pact to accept 3,000 relocated migrants this year from Italy and reinforced its southern border crossings.

Now again European-flagged rescue ships chartered by European aid groups are awaiting permission to dock. Early Friday, the German-flagged Louise Michel, which is funded and decorated by the street artist Banksy, disembarked its 33 passengers on the small island of Lampedusa, Sicily amid bad weather.

But two other larger ships are waiting off Sicily.

The Geo Berents, chartered by Doctors Without Borders, rescued 248 people in recent days — a passenger list that grew by one when a woman gave birth on Wednesday. Mother and son needed medical attention, so they and three other siblings were evacuated to Lampedusa and later transferred to Sicily, the group said.

Doctors Without Borders said in a statement it is looking to disembark the rest of its passengers and the vessel is heading closer to Italy after requests to Malta went unheeded.

The German aid group SOS Humanity, meanwhile, said it too was looking for a safe port for 261 people picked up in three separate rescues by its Humanity 1 ship.

“No place of safety has yet been allocated despite multiple requests. Meanwhile, the weather is worsening,” a group statement said.

Italy’s new government of Premier Giorgia Meloni has said that the flag countries of the rescue ships are responsible for taking in the migrants and that Italy will no longer be the de facto port of automatic entry. The aid groups say that position contradicts international law and maritime conventions, which require rescued people to be disembarked as quickly as possible at the nearest port of safety.

