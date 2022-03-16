“There were victims both from the police officers and the community who were affected by police actions which resulted in death,” Ahmad Musthofa Kamal, spokesperson of Papua Police, said in a written statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Two people died of gunshots by police officers and several people were also wounded, including a police officer.

Kamal said Wednesday that the situation has been brought under control. He said police are planning to add more personnel to the demonstration site, partly to ensure the police there follow procedural standards.

Advertisement

Conflicts between Indigenous Papuans and Indonesian security forces are common in the impoverished Papua region, a former Dutch colony in the western part of New Guinea that is ethnically and culturally distinct from much of Indonesia.

Papua was incorporated into Indonesia in 1969 after a U.N.-sponsored ballot that was widely seen as a sham. Since then, a low-level insurgency has simmered in the mineral-rich region, which is divided into two provinces, Papua and West Papua.